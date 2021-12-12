56,854 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.77 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

