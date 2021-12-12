4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

