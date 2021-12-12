40,553 Shares in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLMI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

