38,288 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

