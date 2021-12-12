$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $34.48 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $136.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $110,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 29,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,759. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

