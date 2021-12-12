$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $334.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -391.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,681 shares of company stock worth $318,225 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

