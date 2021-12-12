$31.41 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $933.79 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 17th.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.