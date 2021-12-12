2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

