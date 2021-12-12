28,182 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.