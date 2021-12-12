$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $258.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

