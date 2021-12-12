$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post sales of $242.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.66 million to $243.20 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 34.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

