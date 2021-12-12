$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $23.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

