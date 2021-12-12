21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 4.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 2,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,908,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.