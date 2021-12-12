$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $21.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 22,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,143. The company has a market cap of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

