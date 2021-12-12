$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $891.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.80. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after buying an additional 266,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 600,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

