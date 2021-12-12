$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.40 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Olin has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 712,838 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

