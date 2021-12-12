$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,952. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

