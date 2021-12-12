$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $196.47 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

TNDM stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.21. 586,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.90 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,025 shares of company stock valued at $19,104,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

