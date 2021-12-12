1,960 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 52,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

