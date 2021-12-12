180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 3,703 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
