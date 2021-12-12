180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 3,703 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

