1,668 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

