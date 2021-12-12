1,476 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.