134 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.28 and a 200 day moving average of $366.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

