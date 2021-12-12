12,510 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after buying an additional 341,759 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,148,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

