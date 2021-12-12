$12.09 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,709.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,788.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,874.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

