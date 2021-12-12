11,916 Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

