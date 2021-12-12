$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

