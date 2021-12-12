$0.92 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

