$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Newmont posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 5,572,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

