-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.38). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $18.88.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

