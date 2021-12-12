$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,084. The company has a market cap of $303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.