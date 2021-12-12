-$0.59 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.48). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 108.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $4,185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

