$0.50 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

