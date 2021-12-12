-$0.42 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.67). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XENE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.85. 269,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

