$0.32 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

