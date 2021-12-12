-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 861,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,142. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

