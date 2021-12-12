-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 242,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $496.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

