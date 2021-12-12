$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVGI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 151,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,510. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

