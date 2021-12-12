-$0.22 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,929. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

