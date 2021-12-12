-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,292. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,995.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

