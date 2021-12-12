-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HYZN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,103,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,817. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

