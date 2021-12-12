$0.06 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. 36,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,804. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.43. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

