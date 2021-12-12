-$0.02 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.95.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

