Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 50,962 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

