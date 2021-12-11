Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $1,737,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

