Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 100 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.67 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.