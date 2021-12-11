Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.55 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

