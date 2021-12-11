ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $904,739.46

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $904,739.46 and $278.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00169751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003074 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00537235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059686 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

