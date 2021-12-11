Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.