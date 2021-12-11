Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $566.48 million, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Thermon Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.